Western Cape reaches 1 million fully vaccinated adults mark

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Provincial Health Department said it had passed the one million mark of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes as the province's infection rate continued on a downward slope after reaching its peak last month.

To date, over 2.4 million vaccine doses have been administered.

There are around 20,000 active cases in the province while an average of 65 daily deaths being recorded.

Data released by department over the past week has also shown the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing hospitalisation and death.

The department's Mark van der Heever said the department administered more than 200,000 jabs

A further 650,000 residents are due to receive their second doses in the coming days.

Officials plan to reach many more people in a bid to safeguard communities ahead of summer.

