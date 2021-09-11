Go

'There was no woman like her': Gugu Gumede pays tribute to mom kaMagwaza-Msibi

Premier Sihle Zikalala said South Africans should honour her legacy of fierce leadership by heading to the polls on 1 November.

Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi's daughter, Gugu Gumede , spoke at her mother's funeral on 11 September, 2021 in Ulundi, KZN. Picture: KZN Government.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has used his tribute to the late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to encourage South Africans to participate in the upcoming local government elections.

Zikalala was among the dignitaries at the funeral of the late politician.

“We do not talk of women emancipation as an act of charity. It is a basic necessity for the revolution to triumph. Even though her political career propelled kaMagwaza-Msibi high in the sky, she remained humble and in touch with people on the ground,” he said.

KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away earlier this week at the age of 59, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Respected by many in all political spheres, the former mayor of Zululand District Municipality founded the NFP as a breakaway from the Inkatha Freedom Party in 2011.

Zikalala said South Africans should honour her legacy of fierce leadership by heading to the polls on 1 November.

Meanwhile, kaMagwaza-Msibi's daughter, Gugu Gumede said her mother's name will feature prominently in the history books of strong female leaders in South Africa.

“Today, her work speaks for itself. My mother is the strongest woman, and one of the strongest politicians in South Africa. Today, we thank the premier ukuthi ukwazile [that he was able] to bestow the honour of a state funeral and she is well-deserving of it. Akekho umuntu wesfazane obenjengaye [there was no woman like her].

