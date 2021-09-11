'There was no woman like her': Gugu Gumede pays tribute to mom kaMagwaza-Msibi

Premier Sihle Zikalala said South Africans should honour her legacy of fierce leadership by heading to the polls on 1 November.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has used his tribute to the late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to encourage South Africans to participate in the upcoming local government elections.

Zikalala was among the dignitaries at the funeral of the late politician.

“We do not talk of women emancipation as an act of charity. It is a basic necessity for the revolution to triumph. Even though her political career propelled kaMagwaza-Msibi high in the sky, she remained humble and in touch with people on the ground,” he said.

KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away earlier this week at the age of 59, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Respected by many in all political spheres, the former mayor of Zululand District Municipality founded the NFP as a breakaway from the Inkatha Freedom Party in 2011.