Police investigating civilian’s death during violent NW protest

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of a civilian who was shot dead during a violent protest in the North West.

Demonstrations flared up on Friday as police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of residents who set two trucks and a bakkie alight on the R503.

Shops were looted and businesses were also forced to close during the violence.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said one civilian was allegedly shot by police and later died in hospital.

Mokgwabone said no arrests had been made and reasons for the protest were not yet known.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been informed appropriately. Members of the community are warned that the police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who disrespects the rule of law. We are maintaining our presence in the area to maintain calm," he explained.

