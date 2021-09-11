Naptosa says lack of counsellors in schools contribute to violent incidents

The schooling community in Gauteng has been rocked by deadly attacks involving pupils after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 14-year-old girl from a neighbouring school in Alexandra on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Teacher's union Naptosa said there weren’t sufficient counsellors in schools to deal with the violence occurring on school premises.

In the same week, a 17-year-old boy is now recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times with a pair of scissors by another pupil.

While some of the violence has been attributed to gangsterism and social ills spilling into the school environment, Naptosa Spokesperson Basil Manuel said there was a lack of intervention from the basic education department.

“We don’t see anything being done in terms of a concerted working together of parents, schools and of course, the Education Department. One of the problems that we’ve long identified is the lack of any form of counsellors at the schools. There are no more teacher counsellors at schools. So when problems present themselves before they result in something, there’s no intervention.”

