Mourners break barricades to attend funeral of kaMagwaza-Msibi

Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi went into cardiac arrest on Monday at a Durban hospital where she had been admitted for medical treatment.

Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi accompanied by her family for the official provincial funeral service on 11 September 2021. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government
ULUNDU - Chaos has erupted at the funder of late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.

Supporters have broken barricades to forcefully attend the funeral.

On Friday, the presidency declared a special category two for her funeral which will take place at the old Kwazulu-Natal provincial legislature in Ulundi.

She was widely described as a community builder and an advocate for women and children’s rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said she was a fearless and exemplary leader.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala was expected to deliver the eulogy on the woman many held dear.

