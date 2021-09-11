Late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi laid to rest in Ulundi

kaMagwaza-Msibi went into cardiac arrest on Monday at a Durban hospital where she had been admitted for medical treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - The late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi will be laid to rest on Saturday.

On Friday, the presidency declared a special category two for her funeral which will take place at the old Kwazulu-Natal provincial legislature in Ulundi.

She was widely described as a community builder and an advocate for women and children’s rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said she was a fearless and exemplary leader.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala was expected to deliver the eulogy on the woman many held dear.

