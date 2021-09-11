Go

Late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi laid to rest in Ulundi

kaMagwaza-Msibi went into cardiac arrest on Monday at a Durban hospital where she had been admitted for medical treatment.

FILE: Late National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in Parliament in 2014. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Late National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in Parliament in 2014. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The late National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi will be laid to rest on Saturday.

kaMagwaza-Msibi went into cardiac arrest on Monday at a Durban hospital where she had been admitted for medical treatment.

On Friday, the presidency declared a special category two for her funeral which will take place at the old Kwazulu-Natal provincial legislature in Ulundi.

She was widely described as a community builder and an advocate for women and children’s rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said she was a fearless and exemplary leader.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala was expected to deliver the eulogy on the woman many held dear.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA