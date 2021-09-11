Family desperate to confirm identity of burnt body found at Mbekweni station

While DNA results had not confirmed the identity, it was strongly believed to be Siphokazi Booi.

PAARL - It has been almost a week since the Mbekweni community made a shocking discovery of a woman’s body burning at the local train station in Paarl.

While DNA results had not confirmed the identity, it was strongly believed to be Siphokazi Booi.

The 27-year old’s boyfriend Sithobele Qebe had already been charged with assault and murder. He was due to make a second appearance in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Monday.

Booi’s family last saw her three days before the body was found dumped.

A friend indicated that she last saw Booi and the accused arguing.

Booi’s aunt Zukiswa Mohono said they would be at court on Monday, "We do not want him to get bail because if he does then the criminal justice system has then totally failed us."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.