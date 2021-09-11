Go

Eskom reports fire at Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga

Eskom said a fire broke out at the Kendal Power Station in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - The cause of a fire at Eskom’s Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga remained unknown on Saturday.

The power utility said a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.

It said all staff were evacuated with no injuries reported.

A fire at the same power station broke out in February on one of the conveyor belts removing ash from the plant.

