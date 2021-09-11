Dirco’s Kgabo Mahoai fired in wake of botched land deal

Kgabo Mahoai’s sacking follows an investigation into a R118 million botched land deal in New York, found to be non-existent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has dismissed suspended director-general Kgabo Mahoai.

This follows an investigation into a R118 million botched land deal in New York, which was found to be non-existent.

He was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this year in connection with the project which dates to 2017.

Two years ago, Parliament's portfolio committee found that taxpayers’ money was used to purchase the piece of land meant to house diplomats in the US, which did not exist.

Last month, Mohoai was found guilty of gross negligence and breach of legal obligations, in addition to irregular and wasteful expenditure.

The Department said ambassador Nonceba Losi had been appointed as the acting director-general.

