Developing: Fire reported at Joe Slovo Park informal settlement

It is unclear yet what started the blaze and how many shacks and families have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Several shacks are on fire at the Joe Slovo Park informal settlement near Coronationville in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg emergency services have been dispatched to the area.

