Developing: Fire reported at Joe Slovo Park informal settlement

It is unclear yet what started the blaze and how many shacks and families have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Several shacks are on fire at the Joe Slovo Park informal settlement near Coronationville in Johannesburg.

It is unclear yet what started the blaze and how many shacks and families have been affected.

Johannesburg emergency services have been dispatched to the area.

