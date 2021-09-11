David Mabuza blames ‘dysfunctional municipalities’ for service delivery failures

Deputy President David Mabuza says dysfunctional municipalities are to blame for crumbling infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said on Saturday that dysfunctional municipalities were to blame for failures in service delivery and for crumbling infrastructure.

Mabuza was speaking during his oversite visit to the Northern Cape and the Free State to assess the contamination of the Vaal River system.

The river which flows through Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the Northern Cape is polluted and has threatened access to clean water.

Mabuza said the contamination of a key source of water threatened the health of local communities and called on municipalities to improve service delivery and to be more responsive in addressing residents’ concerns.

"It's a challenge to all leaders. Now, if you see protesting, they've gone too long in the problem. So, what is important is that, as leaders, we need to close that gap between us and the people,” he said.

