DA leaders urge members to capitalise on ANC troubles to win Joburg votes

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has called on the party's members to take advantage of African National Congress (ANC) squabbles to defeat the governing party in the upcoming 2021 local government elections.

Msimanga was addressing party members outside the Joburg Council Chambers where the DA was launching its campaign for the City of Joburg.

He was there to endorse the organisation's mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse.

“While others are fighting about their list and who gets to be on their list, and people are shooting each other, we are saying let's go out and campaign and give the people of Johannesburg hope," he said.

DA national leader John Steenhuisen also used his address by launching a scathing attack on the ANC-led coalition administration in the City of Joburg, saying it had failed residents for years.

Steenhuisen called on Joburg residents to go out in their numbers on 1 November and vote for their candidate for mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Should the DA secure the voters' nod of approval, Phalatse will be the first female mayor of Joburg in history.

Phalatse, who previously served as one of the city's MMCs, said she is up for a challenge.

“It’s such a privilege and honour to be your mayoral candidate in our beloved city of gold. We all stand here today united in our goal, in our dream of turning our city around and getting back its golden shine. But if we are to strive for that shine, we need to face the burning reality of where our city is right now. The city of Johannesburg is broken, but it can be fixed again,” she said.

