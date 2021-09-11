DA leader Steenhuisen backs Phalatse as ‘capable leader’

DA leader John Steenhiusen says Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse is a capable leader who would run the city with distinction.

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader John Steenhiusen said on Saturday that the party 's Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse was a capable leader who would run the city with distinction should she be elected.

Steenhuisen was speaking outside the Johannesburg Council Chambers where the party was launching its campaign for the City of Johannesburg ahead of the local government elections on 1 November.

With the election season now in full swing - leaders of political parties have started parading their candidates to their supporters and potential voters.

Phalatse said she was honoured and would bring about much-needed change in what she said was a broken city.

"The DA government gets things done and this is possible in Johannesburg after these elections," she said.

Phalatse previously served as Joburg MMC.

