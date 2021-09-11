Correctional Services investigating security breach that saw two inmates escape

The two inmates escaped Leeuwkop Prison and were later arrested for allegedly kidnapping an infant during a house robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said on Saturday that it was investigating a security breach after two inmates escaped and were later arrested for allegedly kidnapping an infant during a house robbery in Johannesburg.

The pair escaped from the Leeuwkop Prison courtyard after making a hole in the fence.

Both inmates, convicted murderers, were re-arrested on Thursday after they made their way to a house in Fourways where they kidnapped a four-month-old baby and stole a bakkie.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the infant was safely returned to her family and that the fugitives were back in custody.

Nxumalo said the department was concerned by the brazen prison break and would leave no stone unturned during its investigation.

