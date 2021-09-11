ANC prepares to close dispute period

Several grievances were left unattended as the party tried to make the IEC's 23 August deadline to submit candidate names.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC will close its dispute period on Saturday - when it expects all issues with its councillor nominations to be finalised.

This task has been in the hands of its electoral commission, which is led by the party’s former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Several grievances were left unattended as the party tried to make the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) 23 August deadline to submit councillor candidate names.

It ended up missing that window by at least 93 municipalities and has now been given a second chance to amend its list by the IEC.

Some of the issues it struggled with on its lists included proper identity numbers, registering candidates to contest in the wrong municipalities or even failing to check whether those appearing on the lists were registered to vote – let alone fit to contest for leadership.

Earlier this week, ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte blamed procrastination for some of the party’s woes, warning that there would be no second chances.

Political parties will have until 20 September to register their candidate nomination lists.

