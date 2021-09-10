Zikalala: Eligible KZN youth need to get COVID-19 vaccine

The province is second only to the Western Cape when it comes to the high number of new coronavirus infections.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal is in the grips of a COVID-19 third wave and there are concerns that not enough young people who qualify to get vaccinated are taking up the opportunity.

With holidaymakers likely to start taking advantage of the warmer temperatures, officials want to avoid a surge in cases.

So far, KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated over 2 million people; far less than its targets.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said that young people could change this: “Young people are the carriers of this infection. So, it is important that the youth throughout KwaZulu-Natal goes out and vaccinates.”

