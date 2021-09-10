Vaccine campaign to be integrated with voter registration weekend - Phaahla

Before South Africans head to the polls on 1 November, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said government would be working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission and political parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said government planned to integrate the voter registration weekend with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The registration weekend has been set down for the 18 and 19 September.

“Yesterday, the president led meetings in which there was consultation with political parties to discuss safety measures as we go into this local government elections. And we did appeal in that meeting that we wish for a very fruitful collaboration between ourselves and all the political parties.”

