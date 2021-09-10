Vaccination patterns inconsistent, but we have enough doses - health dept

Acting director general Dr Nicholas Crisp told the health committee that the country’s vaccination progress was inconsistent.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health said the country had no vaccine shortage and had enough jabs to last until December.

Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and department officials briefed Parliament on Thursday night about the vaccine rollout programme.

The department said 10.3 million South Africans have received at least one jab.

He said the medically insured population had easier access to vaccination than the uninsured but added that the country had no shortage of vaccines.

“The bottom-line chair, and members of the portfolio committee, is that we have sufficient vaccines in the country at the moment to last us for two and a half to three months, notwithstanding what's still coming,” he said.

The department said it hoped to vaccinate up to 300,000 people per day.

It said there was no plan to make a pronouncement on vaccine mandates, at least for now.

