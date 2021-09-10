Tygerberg Hospital workers plead with the public to vaccinate

Exhausted and desperate for some relief, health workers at the coalface of the COVID-19 pandemic have little patience for vaccine denialists and anti-vax sentiments.

CAPE TOWN - Healthcare workers at Tygerberg Hospital have pleaded with those who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

They staged a vaccination rally at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences on Thursday, celebrating the efficacy of the jab in preventing severe illness and death.

They also sought to stress that all the facts are backed by science.

Doctor Usha Lalla, head of the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU, has urged South Africans to take the coronavirus vaccine shot and help bring an end to the devastation.

“You have the power to allow kids to grow up with both a mum and a dad, you have the power to make sure that people can go to sports events, and take their child to a rugby match or a soccer match.”

Vice-Dean for Clinical Services and Social Impact, Dr Therese Fish, praised her colleagues for their valiant efforts.

“They work tirelessly to help save our families, our friends, our colleagues and our neighbours.”

The experts have stressed the importance of the public following evidence-based research and to discard fake news, lacking solid proof.

