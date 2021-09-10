South Africa hopes to be removed from the UK’s COVID-19 red list

In August, the UK government received a petition with thousands of signatures calling for the travel ban to be lifted.

JOHANNESBURG – International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said she hoped sanity would prevail and South Africa would be removed from the United Kingdom’s red list soon.

But it refused to remove South Africa from its red list countries, saying it couldn’t risk that country's efforts against COVID-19.

Pandor said several meetings had been convened with the relevant authorities to make sure that the ban would be lifted soon.

“South Africa is a major destination for tourists from the UK and vice versa. I think there’s a lot of protests arriving at the table of the prime minister as well as the secretary of state.”

She said move was unwarranted.

