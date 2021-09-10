Go

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

Aiden Markam hit 48 to guide South Africa to 163-5, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 135-6 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Colombo.

South Africa's captain Keshav Maharaj (R) celebrates with teammates after South Africa won by 28 runs during the first international Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 10 September 2021. Picture: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
South Africa's captain Keshav Maharaj (R) celebrates with teammates after South Africa won by 28 runs during the first international Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 10 September 2021. Picture: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
19 minutes ago

COLOMBO - Skipper Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 1-19 on his Twenty20 international debut as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first match on Friday.

Aiden Markam hit 48 to guide South Africa to 163-5, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 135-6 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Colombo.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal hit an unbeaten 66 - his career-best T20 knock - but the rest of the batting faltered against a disciplined bowling attack.

The second T20 is on Sunday at the same venue.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA