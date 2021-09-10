Sinovac’s vaccine in children trial kicks off in SA on Friday

The study will evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of the CoronaVac vaccine on children and adolescents aged between six months and 17 years old.

JOHANNESBURG - China's Sinovac Biotech will trial its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents in South Africa on Friday as part of a global study.

The first participant will receive their jab at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

The global trial will enrol 14,000 participants across Chile, the Philippines, Malaysia and Kenya - including 2,000 in South Africa.

The trial has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

