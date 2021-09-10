SA's Olympic & Paralympic medallists honoured by Toyota for Tokyo performances

On Friday, sponsors Toyota gifted seven athletes with cash at a ceremony in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Team SA medallists were honoured following their impressive performances at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker walked away with the biggest cheque for her silver and gold medals at the Olympic Games.