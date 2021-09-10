SA's Olympic & Paralympic medallists honoured by Toyota for Tokyo performances
On Friday, sponsors Toyota gifted seven athletes with cash at a ceremony in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Team SA medallists were honoured following their impressive performances at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker walked away with the biggest cheque for her silver and gold medals at the Olympic Games.
#TeamSA: Olympic and Paralympic medalists on stage to receive reward from toyota for their wins.
She received R150,000, which adds to the R850,000 she received from the sports ministry last month.
Surfer Bianca Buitendag walked away with R50,000 but then made the shocking announcement that she was retiring, citing the effects of years in the water on her body.
Meanwhile, in the Paralympics category, double medallist Ntando Mahlangu received R200,000 for clinching gold in the long jump and men’s 200m.
Sheryl James, Anruné Meyer, Pieter du Preez and Louzanne Coetzee and her two guides also received financial rewards.
