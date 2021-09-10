Residents praise late NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi for uplifting Ulundi area

Community members said after she joined the national government as deputy science and technology minister, they started to see some changes.

DURBAN - Ulundi residents have praised late National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi for uplifting their community.

They expressed their gratitude to the late politician during a memorial service in her honour on Thursday.

The 59-year-old passed away this week from cardiac arrest.

“When she went to Parliament as the Deputy Minister of Technology was saw change. This is a rural area in Zululand where we saw young girls, entering into the science field,” one mourner said.

Another said: "She was a servant of the people and we know that here, especially in Zululand, they were happy with Zanele kaMagwaza. She built he halls, creches, and some schools."

