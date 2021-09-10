Rasa, NLTC hoping for lockdown restrictions to be eased soon

There have already been media reports suggesting that the president could soon announce a move to lockdown alert level 2, easing gathering rules and curfews among others.

CAPE TOWN - With most provinces having passed the peak of their third wave of COVID-19 infections, it is hoped that the president will soon ease lockdown restrictions that are in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The president has been consulting with different sections of society in light of the local government elections campaigning season.

But it's not just political parties who're hopeful for the easing of lockdown regulations so that they can start campaigning ahead of 1 November. Industries that have been buckling under the restrictions are also hoping for it to be relaxed.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa)'s CEO Wendy Alberts said that they had been lobbying for the past six weeks to get a reprieve for the sector.

"Dinner time trade has been completely diabolical. We cannot serve dinner under the current regulations. We have asked for our curfew to be moved in order for us to be able to close later and for us to be able to serve alcohol later. It is important that these factors are met because it contributes 70% of our turnover."

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC)'s Lucky Ntimane is also hoping for some good news for the alcohol sector.

"We feel that there is room for the president given the number of cases of covid in the country that we're seeing. Maybe the curfew will be moved by an hour or two but also allow the retail trade to go back to normal operating times, which is from Monday to Sunday. Those are our expectations."

