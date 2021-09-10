Phaahla: Despite drop in COVID infections, no place for complacency

The health minister said that nationally there'd been a 24% drop in new cases compared to last week.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the COVID-19 third wave was steadily losing its grip on the country.

Phaahla on Friday morning briefed the media on government's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus and the latest on the national vaccination rollout programme.

The health minister said that nationally there'd been a 24% drop in new cases compared to last week.

The Free State currently has the highest number of active cases, followed by the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Phaahla said that the fact that the positivity rate was showing a downward trend was encouraging.

"We're still a long way away from what the WHO recommends less than 5%. As of yesterday, Gauteng was the only province which had reached recommended WHO levels at 4.4%."

He said, however, that there was no room for complacency.

Phaahla said that Gauteng and Limpopo had officially exited the third wave.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.