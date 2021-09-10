Pandor explains why SA refused to temporarily receive Afghan refugees

South Africa was asked to temporarily receive Afghan refugees who fled the country before they reach their final destination in Pakistan.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said the evacuation of US Army from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over was "exceptionally badly handled".

Pandor said the management of the process was concerning, which placed the country's security at risk.

On Thursday, as the Brics countries met, Pandor said countries agreed that they would only recognise the Taliban being in power if democracy was restored and human rights were in place.

But Pandor said there were a number of concerns and SA refused.

“We received a rather odd set of letters from South African based lawyers, asking that we receive two aeroplane loads of persons who had sought refuge in Pakistan, but would be transported to South Africa in order for United States authorities to vet them in South Africa, because some of them would be given the special immigration permit by the United States. Well firstly, we're not a vetting base, there is no international law requirement that they must proceed to a third country.”

