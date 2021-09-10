Paarl family hopes DNA test confirms identity of body found at train station

Siphokazi Booi’s family members said that they were certain that it was her.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl family is anxiously awaiting the outcome of DNA tests to confirm whether a burnt body found at the Mbekweni train station is that of their missing loved one.

Her boyfriend has already been charged with assaulting and murdering her and made his first court appearance this week.

A DNA sample has been taken from the aunt that Siphokazi Booi lived with to compare to the body that was found.

One of her aunts, Zukiswa Mohono, explains: "We went to Mbekweni Police Station and then we were transported to Paarl East forensics. Then we were taken to Parow to do a DNA test where Nonthando Booi was taken for a sample of her DNA."

The family has detailed an alleged history of abuse and said that just last month they pleaded with Booi to leave her boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe.

In fact, he was facing an assault charge following an attack on her just last month.

Her family last saw Booi last Thursday and up until now, no one has been able to track her down.

Friends claimed that they’d last seen her with the accused on Saturday and they were apparently arguing.

