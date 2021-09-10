'Osama' day is finally here: Zakes Bantwini officially drops his hit song
SA and the world first danced to the hit song when he featured on the Kunye series started by DJ Shimza with the aim of providing a platform that connects SA’s established and unsung stars to international artists, peers and audiences.
JOHANNESBURG - Musician, dancer and DJ Zakes Bantwini finally released his much anticipated song Osama sooner than he had planned after South African kept asking for it.
His fans pressured him to release the hit, which they've alread dubbed 'song of the year', ahead of schedule. It was originally meant to be released on 17 September but due to high demand, the date was moved.
SA and the world first danced to the hit song when he featured on the Kunye series started by DJ Shimza with the aim of providing a platform that connects SA’s established and unsung stars to international artists, peers and audiences.
Zakes did his live-streamed show on 19 August with Thandi Draai and Darque, but it was Osama, featuring Kasango, that had fans bobbing their heads long after the music had stopped.
#Osama Its Official Out. pic.twitter.com/f2qo0S6kBKSomeones Son. Mbomvu. Soma-Horse (@Msotraman_SA_) September 9, 2021
The 'national anthem' as many have called it is now available on major music streaming platforms.
Here's how South Africans have reacted to the song on Twitter:
#Osama is even for stop & gos. pic.twitter.com/SWrdsDSNOWSam Beynon (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) September 10, 2021
This was blissful to watch, OSAMA W/ @ZakesBantwiniSA, @khayamthethwa, @Shimza01 & @SiyaKolisi_Bear OSAMA is Officially OUT#Osama pic.twitter.com/F5KeUyjPrz#JustBelieve (@DJLIHO1) September 10, 2021
Happy #Osama day @ZakesBantwiniSA21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) September 10, 2021
South Africa pic.twitter.com/wgTz6Casrp