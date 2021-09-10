Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told journalists that medical issues were personal matters and should not be placed in the hands of the lawyers of his political opponents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it had no suspicions of foul play in former President Jacob Zuma being placed on medical parole.

Its commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, expressed his disapproval of the Democratic Alliance (DA) seeking to have Zuma’s parole reviewed.

Malema, who was in Alexandra on Friday, told journalists that medical issues were personal matters and should not be placed in the hands of the lawyers of his political opponents.

Zuma was granted parole over the weekend, with Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser admitting that he overruled a recommendation from the parole board that Zuma was stable and should not be released on medical parole.

The former president’s medical records are also to be assessed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to see if he was fit to stand his corruption trial.

Malema has called for Zuma’s privacy to be respected.

"We are Africans. When a person is sick, we respect them. When a person is dead, we respect them. We don't fight people on their deathbed, we're not brought up like that. It's what these white minorities enjoy, questioning people on their deathbed, let them continue with their colonial mentality."

