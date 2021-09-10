Namibia's Mbomba breaks World & African records at Diamond League The 200m was a superb battle that went to the wire and resulted in yet another world junior record for Christine Mboma, her time of 21.78 (0.6) was a world under-20 as well as African record. Christine Mboma

Wanda Diamond League JOHANNESBURG - Namibia's Christine Mboma won the women's 200m final at Wanda Diamond League held at the Weltklasse meeting in Zurich on Thursday night. The 200m was a superb battle that went to the wire and resulted in yet another world junior record for Mboma, her time of 21.78 (0.6) was a world under-20 as well as African record. Shericka Jackson was rewarded with a PB 21.81, edging her previous 21.82, while Dina Asher-Smith held on to third place in 22.19. Namibias Christine Mboma just won the Diamond League Womens 200m pic.twitter.com/v7AbdpB6Yw Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) September 9, 2021 Mbomba told AthleticsWeekli.com: “When I crossed the finish line, I did not know that I had won. Then I just saw my name and I was like, ‘Wow!’" Mbomba, who had to switch to the half-lap event from her favoured 400m earlier this summer due to DSD regulations, added that: "This season was quite tough and very busy. I did a lot of races, so now I am feeling a bit tired. This trophy means a lot to me. I am glad I was able to run here and get this victory, but I still have some two more competitions in my schedule.” At the Tokyo Olympics, Mboma won a silver medal in the 200m in 21.81 seconds. Jamaica’s dominant superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah won the event in 21.53 seconds. At the age of 18, Mboma become the first Namibian woman to win an Olympic medal. She’s also the first Namibian since legendary sprinter Frankie Fredericks, who won silver at 100m and 200m in 1996 to bring home an Olympic medal. WINNER Namibias Christine Mboma won the gold medal in the womens 200 metre race at the Wanda Diamond League in Zurich in a new u20 world record of 21,78 seconds. Video: Contributed pic.twitter.com/mFPSAQ5G6W The Namibian (@TheNamibian) September 9, 2021

Mboma and teammate Beatrice Masilingi, sprinters from Namibia, are more known for the 400 meters. Both had placed themselves in the top 3 in the world in the long-sprint race this season.

Mboma broke the world junior mark at 400 meters at a meet in Poland on 30 June. Both runners were considered threats for medals in the event in future Olympics.

But the World Athletics regulations on testosterone levels for races from 400 meters to 1 mile in distance, in what is dubbed the “Caster Semenya Rule”, disqualified them both.

A blood serum test taken in June confirmed that both women had levels of endogenous testosterone above the World Athletics-mandated limit of 5 nanomoles of serum testosterone per litre.

The two young Namibian athletes chose to not protest the decision, but instead focus on the 200 meters.

