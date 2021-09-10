More than a third of eligible WC residents vaccinated so far - Health Dept

The department said that nationwide, 10 million people have had at least one dose of the vaccine and seven million people were fully vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is still leading the nation in terms of vaccine uptake, with more than a third of eligible citizens vaccinated so far.

Gauteng has administered more doses by the numbers but less than 30% of its population has gone for a jab.

The National Health Department revealed the figures in its regular COVID-19 update on Friday.

South Africa is hoping to achieve herd immunity, vaccinating more than 40 million by the end of the year but the government changed the strategy, focusing on containment.

Hannelie Meyer of the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre said that there was still a lot of worry among some people that was stopping them from getting vaccinated.

"Many people still believe that the vaccine hasn't been tested properly and obviously the side effects and the safety aspect."

Meyer said that misinformation and a misunderstanding of processes made those fears even worse.

"They will never ever authorise a vaccine that we know is going to kill people. It will never happen."

There's a growing global trend towards mandatory vaccination or regular COVID testing to gain access to public spaces or even to keep a job.

In South Africa, Sanlam has become the latest big company to plan for mandatory staff vaccinations, joining Discovery and Curro Schools.

