Malema: EFF doesn’t rely on donations, so there's nothing to declare to IEC

On Thursday, the IEC released its first quarterly report on political party donations and funds and only three - the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance and ActionSA - disclosed their funders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday said that it had nothing to declare to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), as no donations worth more than R100,000 made it into its coffers.

On Thursday, the IEC released its first quarterly report on political party donations and funds and only three - the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance and ActionSA - disclosed their funders.

The red berets and at least 500 other parties failed to do so.



The disclosures are a requirement of the Political Funding Act, which states that parties should declare funding to the commission every three months.

But Malema said that his party does not rely on donations to get by.

The EFF insists it has nothing to hide nor declare when it comes to big donations making their way into the party.

Malema said that the IEC would also be able to see this when its books were audited, and the outcomes were handed over to the commission.

“We survive through what government gives us and what the IEC gives us.”

Meanwhile, the EFF had previously wanted the nomination candidate lists to be reopened but has since abandoned that position.

This as the African National Congress (ANC) and the IEC fight to keep it open, with the governing party hoping to rectify previous errors.

Malema said that the EFF was being judged unfairly for doing the right thing: “Even if we don’t agree with it, even if we don’t challenge it in court, as long as there is no pronouncement that accountability stands. The EFF does the right thing and it’s called a flip-flopper.”

Malema is expected to visit other parts of the country to urge people to register for the upcoming local polls.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.