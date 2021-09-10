Malema defends MKMVA members who discharged guns at Maphatsoe’s funeral

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that this was part of the tradition from the camps and underground during the struggle for democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema said that reactionaries should not be allowed to redefine the culture of gun salutations, as he defended MKMVA members who fired shots in the air in honour of Kebby Maphatsoe at his funeral.h

Malema told journalists in Alexandra on Friday where he was on the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming local government elections, that Maphatsoe received a fitting farewell.

He said that this was part of the tradition from the camps and underground during the struggle for democracy.

The red berets’ leader is facing his own charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging it in public.

While Malema said that he sympathised with the pensioner who was struck by a stray bullet, he said that his own party honoured their own that way.

“I am not going to sit here and condemn the salutation of an MK leader. We do that in EFF,” Malema said.

