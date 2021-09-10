Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss return in new 'Matrix' trailer
The long-awaited sequel is the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise and is set to premiere in December.
CAPE TOWN - The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has been released.
The trailer features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as mirror-shades-wearing freedom fighters, Neo and Trinity, with a twist.
The pair first wowed fans in 1999 and later died in the third installment of the movie.
WATCH: The Matrix Resurrections trailer
