Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss return in new 'Matrix' trailer

The long-awaited sequel is the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise and is set to premiere in December.

CAPE TOWN - The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has been released.

The long-awaited sequel is the fourth film in the Matrix franchise and is set to premiere in December.

The trailer features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as mirror-shades-wearing freedom fighters, Neo and Trinity, with a twist.

The pair first wowed fans in 1999 and later died in the third installment of the movie.

WATCH: The Matrix Resurrections trailer

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.