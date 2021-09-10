Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

The department was hacked in a breach involving ransomware on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Constitutional Development Department has assured the public that no data was compromised from its system following a cyberattack.

It’s understood that all its information systems were encrypted, affecting the issuing of letters of authority, bail services and the department's website.

While the department said that its IT experts were working closely with state agencies to investigate and resolve the issue, tech expert Arthur Goldstruck said that South African government entities were increasingly falling victim to cyberattacks.

“The investment that is going into cyber security tends to fall under the same category as all other tenders and it usually is determined by who has the best connections and when it comes to cyber security, you cannot compromise.”

The hit on the Justice Department follows a security breach on the South African National Space Agency, while in July, Transnet's operations were crippled by a cyberattack that tore through its IT system.

