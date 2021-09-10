Joburg pupil (17) recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school

It’s understood the attack took place outside the school grounds at Jeppe College.

JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old Joburg boy is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times in the back with a pair of scissors, allegedly by a schoolmate on Wednesday.

It’s understood that the attack took place outside the school grounds at Jeppe College.

The victim’s mother said a group of boys had allegedly bullied and harassed her son before the attack and were let off with a warning.

“There’s no longer any safety. The guys waited for my son after school. They had knives and scissors and they used the scissors to stab my son.”

Earlier on Friday, a teenage boy was stabbed to death at a school in Alexandra

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.