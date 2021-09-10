Govt working closely with IEC, political parties ahead of polls - Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has advised voters and candidates to be vaccinated to ensure safe local government elections later this year.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that government was working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and political parties ahead of the local government elections.

The registration weekend has been set down for 18 and 19 September before South Africans head to the polls on 1 November.

He said that government's aim was to integrate the voter's registration weekend with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"The current target for vaccination is the very same age group 18 years and over, which is the same group as the voting group, which is 18 years and over."

Phaahla said that the president on Thursday led a meeting to discuss safety measures with political parties.

"We did appeal, which got a very fruitful collaboration both during the registration weekend and also as all the parties hit the ground on the campaign trail."

