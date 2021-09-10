DA to ask court to declare Zuma's medical parole unfair & unlawful

Former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison, which he began serving in July, for refusing to return to the state capture commission and ignoring a Constitutional Court order compelling him to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is heading to the High Court in Pretoria on Friday morning to file an application to review former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison, which he began serving in July, for refusing to return to the state capture commission and ignoring a Constitutional Court order compelling him to do so.

Almost wo months into his sentence, he was admitted to hospital with an undisclosed medical condition that led to him being granted parole.

The DA's John Steenhuisen said the party wanted the court to declare Zuma's medical parole decision "unfair and unlawful".

“Fraser's relationship over many years with Mr Zuma, serving as his former spy boss, and the revelations that came out in a number of publications including the Mohammadi report, it was not possible for Fraser to give an impassioned and unbiased review of this particular process.”

Other opposition parties are also questioning the role of politics in the decision and are demanding answers.

“Political motives are playing a huge role in these type of roles, and that should come to an end,” said the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said: “This is nothing else but a political directive. What we see is that these director generals are being used as fall guys or sacrificed for political expediency.”

