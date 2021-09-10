DA set to file court application to have Zuma sent back to jail

The party will on Friday afternoon file an urgent court application in the North Gauteng High Court to review, declare unlawful and set aside the decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants former President Jacob Zuma back in jail.

This follows the admission by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser that he rescinded the medical parole board’s decision which led to Zuma’s medical parole.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the decision by Fraser was unlawful for two reasons: “First, it was taken against the recommendation of the medical prole advisory board to not grant medical parole to Mr Zuma. Second, it was taken for an ulterior not permitted by Section 79 of Correctional Services and Regulations which govern the granting of medical parole in South Africa”.

Steenhuisen said that the decision was more political than medical and beyond that, it sets a dangerous precedent that could inspire others to show disdain for the courts.

DA justice spokesperson, Glynnis Breytenbach, has also dismissed any suggestion that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola were not aware of the decision to grant medical parole.

“That Fraser took a decision of this magnitude without consulting or informing the minister of Justice and without consulting and informing the president, it just doesn’t happen, not in the civil service.”

The party said that their preferred outcome in the case was for Zuma to return to the Estcourt correctional facility to serve the remainder of his sentence.

