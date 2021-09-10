DA’s Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa must have known about Zuma’s medical parole

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen believes that there were ulterior motives behind the decision to grant Jacob Zuma medical parole.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that there was no way that former President Jacob Zuma would have been granted medical parole without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s knowledge.

The party filed urgent papers on Friday in the North Gauteng High Court to review the decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

It wants the court to declare the decision unlawful and set it aside.

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes that there were ulterior motives behind the decision to grant Zuma medical parole, saying that the African National Congress (ANC) had been trying to find a political solution and creative ways to get Zuma out of jail and medical parole was one of them.

“We know the ANC has been looking for ways to get Mr Zuma out of jail from day one of his incarceration and now they got to use the trustee card of the medical parole they abused with Mr Schabir Shaik and Mr Selebi.”

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser acknowledged this week that he had made the call even though the parole board was against it.

Steenhuisen said that Fraser’s bold attitude was proof that the president was aware of his decision.

“He would not have done this unless he had political cover and the cover could only come from the top.”

The party is hoping that the court sets asides the decision and that Zuma is sent back to jail to complete his sentence.

