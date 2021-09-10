COVID: 6,270 new cases and 175 more deaths reported in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday said this brought the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 2 843 042 since the pandemic hit our shores.

CAPE TOWN – There have been 6,270 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hour-reporting period.

One hundred and seventy-five more people died from complications related to COVID-19 in the latest reporting cycle, brining the total deaths to 84,327.

The NICD said 24% of new infections were recorded in the Western Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 20%.

The Eastern Cape registered 18% and Gauteng 10%.

But experts are also seeing a downward trend in new cases, with several provinces having passed the third wave peak.

Meanwhile, more than 14 367 151 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa so far - 57,7% of those were received by women and 42.3% by men.