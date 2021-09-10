Bulls' Goosen ruled out of Currie Cup final clash against Sharks
Coach Jake White has made only two changes to his starting team that will be without the experienced Johan Goosen, who has been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols.
CAPE TOWN - The defending Currie Cup champions, the Bulls, have finalised their team ahead of the 2021 final in Pretoria on Saturday where they will face the Sharks.
Coach Jake White has made only two changes to his starting team that will be without the experienced Johan Goosen, who has been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. The young Chris Smith will start at flyhalf in the only change to the backline.
The other change is in the front row, where hooker Joe van Zyl replaces Schalk Erasmus, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels will provide cover from the bench.
The Bulls and Sharks were in a similar situation not too long ago, having played each other earlier this year in the Currie Cup final – the Pretoria side won 26-19.
The Sharks, under coach Sean Everitt, released their starting team earlier this week, welcoming back Thomas Du Toit in one of only two changes.
Du Toit joins the front row, replacing Khutha Mchunu at tighthead and Khwezi Mona will start at loosehead prop in place of Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 5pm.
TEAMS
Bulls team:
15 David Kriel
14 Cornal Hendricks
13 Lionel Mapoe
12 Harold Vorster
11 Madosh Tambwe
10 Chris Smith
9 Zak Burger
8 Elrigh Louw
7 Arno Botha
6 Marcell Coetzee (c)
5 Ruan Nortje
4 Janko Swanepoel
3 Mornay Smith
2 Joe van Zyl
1 Gerhard Steenekamp
Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Jacques du Plessis, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Ruan Combrinck/David Coetzer, 23 Stravino Jacobs
Sharks team:
- Curwin Bosch
- Yaw Penxe
- Werner Kok
- Marius Louw
- Thaakir Abrahams
- Lionel Cronje
- Sanele Nohamba
- Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
- Henco Venter
- Dylan Richardson
- Gerbrandt Grobler
- Le Roux Roets
- Thomas du Toit
- Kerron van Vuuren
1 Khwezi Mona
Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Nthuthuko Mchunu, 18. Khuta Mchunu, 19. Thembelani Bholi, 20. Reniel Hugo, 21. Lucky Dlepu, 22. Jeremy Ward, 23. Anthony Volmink
