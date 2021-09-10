Bulls' Goosen ruled out of Currie Cup final clash against Sharks

Coach Jake White has made only two changes to his starting team that will be without the experienced Johan Goosen, who has been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols.

CAPE TOWN - The defending Currie Cup champions, the Bulls, have finalised their team ahead of the 2021 final in Pretoria on Saturday where they will face the Sharks.

Coach Jake White has made only two changes to his starting team that will be without the experienced Johan Goosen, who has been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. The young Chris Smith will start at flyhalf in the only change to the backline.

The other change is in the front row, where hooker Joe van Zyl replaces Schalk Erasmus, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels will provide cover from the bench.

The Bulls and Sharks were in a similar situation not too long ago, having played each other earlier this year in the Currie Cup final – the Pretoria side won 26-19.

The Sharks, under coach Sean Everitt, released their starting team earlier this week, welcoming back Thomas Du Toit in one of only two changes.

Du Toit joins the front row, replacing Khutha Mchunu at tighthead and Khwezi Mona will start at loosehead prop in place of Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 5pm.

TEAMS

Bulls team:

15 David Kriel

14 Cornal Hendricks

13 Lionel Mapoe

12 Harold Vorster

11 Madosh Tambwe

10 Chris Smith

9 Zak Burger

8 Elrigh Louw

7 Arno Botha

6 Marcell Coetzee (c)

5 Ruan Nortje

4 Janko Swanepoel

3 Mornay Smith

2 Joe van Zyl

1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Jacques du Plessis, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Ruan Combrinck/David Coetzer, 23 Stravino Jacobs

Sharks team:

Curwin Bosch

Yaw Penxe

Werner Kok

Marius Louw

Thaakir Abrahams

Lionel Cronje

Sanele Nohamba

Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

Henco Venter

Dylan Richardson

Gerbrandt Grobler

Le Roux Roets

Thomas du Toit

Kerron van Vuuren

1 Khwezi Mona



Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Nthuthuko Mchunu, 18. Khuta Mchunu, 19. Thembelani Bholi, 20. Reniel Hugo, 21. Lucky Dlepu, 22. Jeremy Ward, 23. Anthony Volmink

