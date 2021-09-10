ANC says its relationship with Niehaus has irretrievably broken down

After a year of warning letters asking him to mind both his tone and utterances about the movement and its leaders, the governing party has had enough.

JOHANNESBURG - In booting out Carl Niehaus from Luthuli House for good, the African National Congress (ANC) has labelled his latest action as a deliberate act of misconduct and malice.

In a dismissal letter, seen by Eyewitness News on Thursday, the party said its relationship with Niehaus - who worked in the secretary general’s office - had completely and irretrievably broken down.

A recent media alert by Niehaus inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass is at the heart of the latest spat.

He wanted to lay a criminal complaint over the non-payment of salaries – an embarrassing issue that has plagued the governing party for months.

The collision cause between the ANC and Niehaus has finally come to a head.



Just two and a half hours after being asked to explain himself, he was shown the door on Thursday.

In the scathing letter, Niehaus was told he did not take the opportunity to clarify allegations levelled against him, but instead misconstrued it as an attack.

Niehaus was also told he had persistently acted with conduct that continuously brought his employer into disrepute.

While he had other matters regarding his party membership pending, Niehaus had been informed he could fetch his belongings from ANC headquarters between 10 am and 11 am on Friday morning.

