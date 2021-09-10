Alex school pupil dies in hospital after being stabbed, allegedly by teen girl

The department said that police were investigating the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra community has been rocked by another deadly attack involving pupils after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a 14-year-old girl.

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that the grade 9 pupil from Alexandra High died in hospital after he was stabbed on Thursday night.

The suspect is a grade 7 learner from another Alexandra school.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona: "What transpired is truly saddening. We would like to share our deepest condolences to the family and the school community for this loss. We also denounce in the strongest terms all violent acts by our learners."

Last week, a grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old classmate, also in Alexandra.

