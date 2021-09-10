Action SA confident of its collective governance experience

Party president Herman Mashaba addressed supporters at the launch of their local government election campaign on Thursday, making several promises.

JOHANNESBURG - First time elections contender, Action SA, said its track record in government was a guarantee that it could offer real services to South Africans who were weary of political lies and broken promises.

Party president Herman Mashaba addressed supporters at the launch of their local government election campaign on Thursday, making several promises.

The party is contesting elections in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Newcastle and kwaDukuza and said it would have a presence in more areas in 2024.

Mashaba said the party’s leaders had collective governance experience and voters could trust them based on their credibility.

“We’re working very hard, seven days a week and almost 24 hours a day to ensure that we get outright majority. But I also want to remind you that in the event that the voters don’t give us outright majority, we will work with other parties.”