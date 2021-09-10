Action SA confident of its collective governance experience
Party president Herman Mashaba addressed supporters at the launch of their local government election campaign on Thursday, making several promises.
JOHANNESBURG - First time elections contender, Action SA, said its track record in government was a guarantee that it could offer real services to South Africans who were weary of political lies and broken promises.
The party is contesting elections in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Newcastle and kwaDukuza and said it would have a presence in more areas in 2024.
Mashaba said the party’s leaders had collective governance experience and voters could trust them based on their credibility.
“We’re working very hard, seven days a week and almost 24 hours a day to ensure that we get outright majority. But I also want to remind you that in the event that the voters don’t give us outright majority, we will work with other parties.”
Your eThekwini Mayoral Candidate, @MakhosiBKhoza1!
The city and its people will not thrive if the present chaos, poor planning, and lawlessness continue to go unattended. An overhaul is required to clean up the city.#LetsFixSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/OuS7a4SDHB
Your Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate, @MosekiTlhogi!
I am ready to engage every one of our communities in Ekurhuleni to make sure that on election day, we vote the ANC out and start implementing a plan for improving the lives of Ekurhuleni residents.#LetsFixSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/i4NdyWVSoP
Your Tshwane Mayoral Candidate, @AbelTau!
Residents are gatvol of Ghost Mayor, Cllr Randall Williams absentee leadership & the colossal service delivery failures.#LetsFixSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/q3mPf1Aorx