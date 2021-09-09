Zuma's medical records at the centre of his fitness to stand trial

Jacob Zuma’s special plea hearing is expected to be postponed to later this month to give way for a health assessment of the former president.

JOHANNESBURG - The battle for former President Jacob Zuma’s medical records and whether he is fit to stand trial starts on Thursday.

This was set to be done by state appointed specialists with the cooperation of Zuma’s own medical team.

The former president and French company Thales are facing corruption and racketeering charges stemming from the 1999 arms deal.

Last month’s back and forth over Zuma’s fitness to stand trial will still linger for a little bit longer as his corruption trial is pushed back to allow for medical assessments.

The National Prosecuting Authority received his medical records on the 27 August.

The former ANC leader, who was granted medical parole over the weekend, remains in hospital after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure.

“It will be through virtual proceedings. This is to enable the State appointed team of specialists to consider the medical evidence in cooperation with Mr Zuma’s medical team,” said the NPA’s Mthunzi Mhaga.

The matter will be postponed to 20 and 21 of September.

