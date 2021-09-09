Zuma & Thales corruption trial postponed

Former President Jacob Zuma is facing multiple charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption stemming from the 1999 arms deal. He is charged alongside French arms company Thales.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has postponed former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption and racketeering trial to later this month.

A short sitting before Judge Piet Koen was adjourned on Thursday morning after the parties agreed to allow time for the assessment of Zuma’s medical records.

They have also agreed on dates for the submissions of affidavits.

Zuma is facing multiple charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption stemming from the 1999 arms deal. He is charged alongside French arms company Thales.

While he was granted medical parole from his 15-month jail sentence over the weekend, the former leader remains in hospital following an undisclosed medical procedure.

Koen said the matter must return to open court.

“The matter is adjourned in the absence of the first accused and the representatives of the second accused to 10 am on 21 and 22 September 2021 in an open court in Pietermaritzburg.”

