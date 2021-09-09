Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi to be remembered at a memorial service in Ulundi

Go

Fellow politicians including President Cyril Ramaphosa have described her death as a monumental loss.

FILE: Leader of the National Freedom Party (NFP), Zanele Kamagwaza Msibi. Picture: Facebook
DURBAN - The late NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi will be honoured in a memorial service at her Ulundi home in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away on Monday from cardiac arrest.

Her friends, family and colleagues will get a chance to get together to pay their respects to her.

Even those who did not know her personally but knew of her work, agree that she was a devoted leader who was committed to bettering the lives of young people and women.

“We are expecting members of the public who were in contact with kaMagwaza-Msibi in one way or the other, to be given a platform to talk about a leader, a mother, an activist, and an ideologist,” said NPF secretary general Canaan Mdletshe.

KaMagwaza-Msibi’s former comrades in the IFP have also confirmed they will be present at her memorial.

