Winde: It's time to end state of disaster as tool to manage COVID-19

The province is one of several, including Gauteng, that have passed the peak of the COVID-19 third wave.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for the national state of disaster to be lifted.

The number of new infections is also decreasing.

Winde said that there needed to be a smart approach to managing COVID-19 and that was not the disaster declaration.

“I think it’s time we end the state of disaster as a tool for managing COVID-19.”

He said the province did not need a disaster declaration now, three waves in: “All the learning that has taken place in our country and as a province, we are very happy to say that we don’t need a disaster declaration to manage COVID-19.”

There are currently over 22,000 active coronavirus cases in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that it was also seeing a downward trend in new infections around the country.

